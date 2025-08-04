Liberty sells Vodafone stake

Liberty Global has offloaded its remaining stake in Vodafone, according to a filing with the London Stock Exchange made on August 1st.

Liberty held 5.018 per cent – consisting of 0.357 per cent in voting rights attached to shares and 4.661 per cent through financial instruments – in the British telco through Liberty Global Europe Holding BV, the Netherlands-based subsidiary of Liberty Global, which is registered in Bermuda.

Vodafone serves over 355 million mobile and broadband customers across 15 countries.