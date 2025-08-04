Italy strengthens online copyright protection

Italy’s Communications Regulatory Authority (AgCom) has broadened its online copyright regulations to include all live content, including films, TV series premieres, and music.

The ‘Piracy Shield’ platform allows rights holders of live events to report copyright infringements and have access to illegal content blocked. They can now register on the ‘Piracy Shield’ platform, either directly or through anti-piracy organisations.

The system aims at disabling access to pirated content within 30 minutes of live broadcasts or premieres. Blocking is achieved by preventing access to domain names and IP addresses associated with piracy.

Rights holders must report infringements diligently to avoid over-blocking legitimate content. Failure to do so can lead to suspension from the platform. AgCom can unblock resources after six months and will consider requests from reporters to unblock resources no longer used for piracy. The regulations apply to various Internet service providers, including VPNs, DNS providers, and search engines.

Audiovisual media service providers violating copyright will face penalties. The changes incorporate the EU’s Digital Services Regulation (DSA) and other recent anti-piracy legislation.