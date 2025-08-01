ITV announces first EFL, Carabao Cup fixtures

ITV has announced their first confirmed fixtures for the 2025/26 English Football League (EFL) season. As part of the continued deal between Sky Sports and ITV, the broadcaster will give UK football fans the chance to watch free-to-air coverage of select Carabao Cup and EFL matches. A total of 20 matches will be broadcast by ITV in the 2025/26 season, made up of 10 Carabao Cup ties and 10 EFL selections.

ITV’s coverage kicks off with Round One of the Carabao Cup, with Birmingham City vs Sheffield United on August 13th, followed by Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on August 16th.

ITV’s confirmed fixtures (until the end of 2025)

Carabao Cup R1 – Birmingham City vs Sheffield United – Wed 13th Aug 8.00pm

Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion – Sat 16th Aug 12.30pm

Southampton vs Portsmouth – Sunday 14th September 12.00pm

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City – Sunday 5th October 12.00pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United – Sunday 23rd November 12.00pm

Derby County vs Leicester City – Saturday 6th December 12.30pm

Sky Sports and ITV’s deal runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, which means ITV will jointly broadcast a select number of games also available on Sky Sports. The arrangement has also been approved by EFL Clubs in accordance with the League’s regulations.

ITV will continue to air extended highlights of the EFL on ITV4 and ITVX throughout the season as part of the deal.