EchoStar selects MDA Space for D2D satellite constellation

EchoStar, the communications and connectivity provider, has selected MDA Space as the prime contractor for EchoStar’s new non-terrestrial network (NTN) low Earth orbit (LEO) direct-to-device (D2D) satellite constellation.

The initial contract, valued at approximately $1.3 billion (€1.1bn) includes the design, manufacturing and testing of the first tranche of over 100 software-defined MDA AURORA D2D satellites. The full initial configuration of the system consists of 200 satellites with future growth to thousands, as demand requires. EchoStar’s LEO constellation will provide global talk, text and broadband services directly to standard 5G NTN handheld devices.

“EchoStar’s Hughes communications division has over 60 years of leadership in the satellite and space technology business. Our satellite expertise combined with our US-based terrestrial 5G Open RAN network uniquely positions EchoStar to execute on this new large-scale wideband LEO constellation,” said Hamid Akhavan, president & CEO of EchoStar. “The market-leading technical innovation provided by MDA Space along with our global S-band/2GHz spectrum rights with the highest ITU priority, and our strong service delivery capabilities will enable us to serve the consumer, enterprise, public safety and government sectors in the US, Europe and beyond. Critically, this will foster US leadership in the growing space economy.”

“EchoStar’s selection of our new MDA AURORA D2D software-defined satellites to meet its demanding technical and business requirements is a testament to the confidence satellite operators have in our deep expertise and products, our differentiated MDA AURORA product, and our expanding production capacity,” sadded Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. “This contract also demonstrates our continued market momentum as we strategically position MDA Space to be the prime contractor of choice for satellite operators in the direct-to-device and broadband connectivity.”

EchoStar holds exclusive licences in the 2GHz band in the United States (AWS-4) and is authorised to provide MSS services via satellite over this spectrum. It also holds 30 MHz of 2GHz licenses in Europe; 40 MHz in Canada through a long-term partnership; 20 MHz in Mexico; and 30 MHz in Brazil. EchoStar has already begun delivering texting service in Europe using 2GHz. In North America with its existing GEO satellites, EchoStar will launch a similar service in the first half of 2026.

The new LEO constellation satellites will be designed, manufactured and tested at the MDA Space satellite facility. The constellation will utilise up to 25×20 MHz of AWS-4/S-band 2GHz frequencies, and will be fully compliant with the newly created NTN and 3GPP standards.

Delivery of satellites is planned for 2028 with commercial service starting in 2029. The new LEO project, in total, is estimated to cost $5 billion.