Little Dot Studios acquires content from Shoreline, The Asylum

Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, has acquired a combined 500 hours of content from international distributors Shoreline Entertainment and The Asylum, for its digital network of over 135 channels, as well as six FAST channels.

Little Dot Studios has licensed 200 hours of music documentaries from Shoreline Entertainment to tap into its digital community of passionate music fans. The collection features documentaries on the careers of global icons, including AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, David Bowie, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, Queen, Elvis Presley and many more. These titles will be published on Amplified, part of Little Dot Channels.

The remaining 300 hours come from The Asylum, known for its scripted output, which have become international cult classics such as Sharknado and War of the Worlds. This slate will bolster Little Dot Studios’ scripted YouTube offering, with content scheduled to roll out across the network in H2 2025, on channels such as Absolute Sci-Fi. Titles include 2-Headed Shark Attack, Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus and Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness.

Madison Clarke, Executive Assistant to the CEO, Shoreline Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Little Dot Studios, a recognised leader in the YouTube space. I especially enjoyed working with Darren Asamoa, who’s straightforward approach, laced with just the right amount of humour broke up my otherwise mundane day. I look forward to working with Darren and Little Dot Studios on the next deal.”

David Rimawi, Partner, The Asylum, commented: “YouTube’s importance to film and TV distribution has never been greater and Little Dot Studios has been leading the charge since the beginning. We’re more than enthusiastic about our new partnership with Little Dot, its innovative team and global media network.”

Connie Hodson, Director of Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Little Dot Studios, added: “These are brilliant additions to our ever-growing content offering. The music titles from Shoreline celebrate some of the most iconic artists of all time, while The Asylum’s films tap into loyal fan bases and long-standing cult appeal. The scale and variety of these titles are a perfect match for our channel portfolio and genre expansion goals, as we continue to deliver engaging, high-performing content to global digital audiences.”