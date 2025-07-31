Comcast up, Peacock steady

Comcast topped estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on, driven by a surge in theme park attendance, growth in its domestic wireless business and a spike in streaming revenue. Shares were up 5 per cent in pre-market trading.

The Orlando theme park – which recently opened the gates on its new Universal Epic Universe attraction – represents an estimated $7 billion (€6.1bn) investment and is one of the six areas that will contribute to Comcast’s growth.

The Peacock streaming service reported revenue of $1.23 billion, a near 18 per cent improvement, reflecting price hikes implemented in July 2024. Peacock maintained its total paid subscriber base of 41 million, thanks to popular shows such as the reality dating competition Love Island USA. Losses at the division narrowed to $101 million, from $348 million a year earlier.

Overall, Comcast reported revenue of $30.31 billion. The company added 378,000 new wireless phone customers in the quarter, beating FactSet expectations for 345,000 additions.

Comcast, which houses the Xfinity-brand of internet and cable services, shed 226,000 broadband customers in the second quarter, reports Reuters.

To offset the ongoing broadband losses, Comcast has offered simplified all-inclusive packages that combine home internet, mobile and entertainment services. It also launched a five-year price lock guarantee for its internet customers, as it looks to reduce cancellations.