Insight TV acquires Off the Fence

Insight TV, ​ the Amsterdam-based global channel group and FAST streaming specialist, has announced the asset acquisition of factual content company Off the Fence (OTF).

The acquisition allows Insight TV to expand its capabilities in factual storytelling while maintaining OTF’s operations and brand identity. Key staff at OTF have been retained with select roles integrated into Insight TV’s commercial, legal, and acquisitions teams. In line with Insight TV’s evolving third-party and co-production model, the decision was made not to continue with OTF’s in-house production arm. A number of roles have been impacted, and both companies are working closely with those affected — with a focus on long-term opportunity.

Insight TV’s CEO, Viktoriia Tkachenko, commented: “Both Insight TV and Off the Fence were founded on a shared belief in the transformative power of storytelling and are aligned in their mission to deliver visually stunning, emotionally resonant content to global audiences. We’re happy to share that Off the Fence will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the same group, serving as a springboard for further growth, collaboration and innovation. Having worked closely together since 2020, particularly across our InWild and InTravel channels, this move deepens our shared commitment to delivering premium factual content on a global scale.”

Bo Stehmeier, CEO of Off the Fence, added: “The move brings together clear complementary aspects of both businesses that are crucial in an adapting media environment. In the very near future, we will be able to offer a complete set of services and partnerships for the factual storytelling community, its audiences and brands. Like OTF, Insight TV is passionate about connecting global audiences through inspiring narratives and authentic real-life content.”