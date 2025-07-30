Serbia: CosmoBlue Media launches Da Vinci on Yettel

CosmoBlue Media has announced the launch of its Da Vinci channel in Serbia in partnership with Yettel, a telco and digital services provider across Southeast Europe. Effective immediately, Yettel customers can gain full access to the Da Vinci linear TV channel, delivering family-friendly content.

Da Vinci offers family entertainment for a smarter, kinder world. It is home to TV shows and interactive edutainment that span science, nature, diverse cultures,and current events.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Yettel by bringing Da Vinci to their audience,” said Levent Gültan, Managing Director of Cosmo Distribution. “At CosmoBlue, we are committed to meaningful storytelling and educational entertainment that supports discovery and curiosity. Da Vinci represents the kind of content that builds brighter futures, and we’re excited to make it more accessible to families across the region.”

This launch is part of CosmoBlue Media’s wider strategy to grow global access to its expanding portfolio of family, kids, and educational brands.