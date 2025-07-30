EBU scores FTA coverage of Women’s Champions League

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced an agreement with UC3 to acquire free-to-air media rights for the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) over the next five years until 2030, spanning 24 territories on behalf of 26 EBU Members.

This agreement follows EBU Members’ extensive coverage of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 and builds on a legacy of partnerships between UEFA/UC3, the EBU, and its Members. The new agreement includes television, digital and radio coverage. Select EBU Members will broadcast up to one fixture per matchweek, along with relevant qualified club matches from their respective territories. All EBU Members will broadcast one semi-final in addition to the final across each of the next five seasons.

Eurovision Sport, the EBU’s free streaming platform, will provide complementary coverage of the tournament including highlights on a weekly basis in selected territories. Eurovision News will support EBU Members with a large output of news clips throughout the competition.

EBU Members broadcasting the UEFA Women’s Champions League during the 2025 – 2030 cycle are: AMPTV (Armenia), ORF (Austria), RTBF/VRT (Belgium), HRT (Croatia), ČT (Czechia), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), ZDF (Germany), MTVA (Hungary), RUV (Iceland), RTÉ (Ireland), PBS (Malta), NOS (Netherlands), NRK/TV 2 (Norway), RTP (Portugal), RTS (Serbia), STVR (Slovakia), RTVE (Spain), SRG SSR (Switzerland), TRT (Türkiye), UA:PBC (Ukraine)

The 2025/26 UEFA Women’s Champions League will mark the first season under a new format, featuring an expanded entry system and an 18-team league phase replacing the previous group stage.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Co-Managing Director at UC3, commented: “We are delighted to join forces with the European Broadcasting Union to bring the UEFA Women’s Champions League to free-to-air audiences over the next five years. This partnership reflects UC3’s commitment to making top-tier women’s football accessible to all, and we’re excited to showcase the passion, talent, and drama of the competition as it embarks on a new phase of growth.”

Glen Killane, Executive Director at EBU Sport, added: “Following our Members’ standout coverage of an unforgettable UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, we’re proud to continue the momentum by securing rights to the 2025-2030 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Free-to-air access remains one of the most powerful tools for growing the women’s game, and this deal ensures even more fans can follow the action as the competition enters an exciting new era.”

The 2025/26 UEFA Women’s Champions League draw will take place on September 19th with the league phase starting on October 7th.