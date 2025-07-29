ITV News to air Sturgeon interview

ITV News has announced it will be conducting the first in-depth interview with former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, ahead of the publication of her political memoir, Frankly, in August.

Sturgeon, rarely out of the spotlight for both political and personal reasons over the past decade, will be interviewed by ITV News at Ten presenter, Julie Etchingham, who commented: “Nicola Sturgeon is quite simply one of the stand-out politicians of a generation. From her rise as a working class girl to the pinnacle of Scottish politics as first female First Minister, she has charted dizzying political heights to being hailed the most dangerous woman in Britain. In what I hope will be a revealing encounter, I can’t wait to see how Nicola Sturgeon lifts the lid on her politics, life and legacy – and to find out where she heads next.”

The special programme, which will be aired as part of ITV News on August 11 at 7pm, will focus on the memoir’s most striking revelations, delving into the ex-SNP leader’s successes and controversies, highpoints and setbacks, personal insights and political flashpoints.

It is being produced by the ITV News team responsible for previous headline-grabbing political interviews with former Prime Ministers David Cameron in 2019 and Boris Johnson in 2024, ahead of the publication of their memoirs.

Frankly, published by Macmillan, will be available from August 14th.