Gaming taking FAST to the next level

In just a few short years, Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) has changed the way audiences consume content. What started slow has quickly surged in popularity, shaking up the entertainment landscape by reintroducing the familiar feel of linear channels—only now, it’s free, digital, and available anytime, anywhere.

But as the space continues to evolve, a new frontier is emerging that could redefine the FAST experience altogether: gaming.

A Perfect Match

Gaming is no longer just for a niche crowd; it’s a global phenomenon. With over three billion players worldwide and a market valued at more than $200 billion, gaming has become a dominant force in the entertainment industry. At the same time, FAST has seen tremendous growth, reaching audiences across smart TVs, mobile devices, and connected platforms with free, curated content.

Interestingly, a 2023 study from LG Ad Solutions found that gamers are more likely to use FAST services than the average connected TV (CTV) viewer, with nearly two-thirds of gamers spending at least two hours each week streaming FAST content.

Bringing these two worlds together just makes sense. With gaming’s massive audience and built-in interactivity, paired with FAST’s reach and accessibility, the opportunity is clear: a fresh, hybrid entertainment experience that could redefine how we play, and how we watch.

New Growth Opportunities

Integrating gaming into FAST offers exciting growth potential. For platform operators and content owners, gaming can:

Attract Younger Audiences: gaming appeals to younger demographics, many of whom are cord-nevers who prefer free, digital entertainment options.

Increase Viewing Time: interactive gaming keeps audiences engaged longer, boosting ad views.

Content Variety: gaming brings something new to the mix, beyond movies, TV, and sports, driving new subscriber growth.

Revenue Potential

From a monetisation perspective, gaming on FAST platforms can create new revenue streams and improve ad revenue effectiveness:

Dynamic Ad Formats: games allow for interactive and native ad placements, such as sponsored challenges, branded skins, and rewarded ads, which can command premium CPMs.

Cross-Promotion Opportunities: FAST channels can cross-promote gaming content alongside traditional media.

Data-Driven Targeting: gaming generates rich behavioural data, enabling highly personalised advertising that enhances advertiser ROI and commands higher rates.

More Choice, Engagement, and Accessibility

For consumers, the integration of gaming into FAST TV is a game changer. Consumers gain access to free games without the need for costly consoles or subscription fees, making gaming even more inclusive. Since FAST content is available across smart TVs, phones, and tablets, users can enjoy a seamless experience across devices, playing games whenever and wherever they choose. Most exciting of all, this integration opens the door to a new kind of interactive entertainment, from story-driven experiences to live gaming tournaments embedded directly within FAST channels.

Challenge Accepted

While the opportunities are immense, integrating gaming into FAST is not without its challenges. The tech has to be up to speed, supporting low-latency, interactive experiences. Licensing and rights models still need to catch up, and platforms have to strike the right balance between ad load and a smooth, enjoyable user experience.

Still, we’re already seeing forward-thinking platforms experimenting with cloud gaming and interactive content on FAST. As the technology improves and consumer appetite grows, gaming is set to become a key part of the FAST landscape.

The blending of gaming and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV could be a major leap forward for the industry, unlocking new viewers, generating fresh revenue streams, and enriching the consumer experience with immersive, interactive content. As FAST continues to evolve, gaming could very well be the next level of streaming entertainment.

Ready to Level Up?

So, how does FASTchannels.tv fit into all of this?

