Canal+ H1: “Strong position”

French pay-TV operator Canal+ Group has reported H1 revenue of €3.086 billion.

H1 25 EBITDA was lower than H1 24 EBITA as expected, as a result of a one-off positive item related to the OCS acquisition in H1 24 and the end of the UEFA Champions League sublicensing partnership.

Maxime Saada, Chief Executive Officer of Canal+, said: “I am pleased with all we have accomplished at Canal+ since our listing. We are on track to achieve organic revenue growth in 2025. Our focus on profitability and cash has started delivering structural improvements, put us in a strong position at the half year, and enabled us to confirm our upgraded guidance for both EBITA and CFFO for 2025. Our strategy of bringing our in-house content together with content from the world’s best studios, sports competitions and streaming platforms, and super-aggregating it all on our enhanced Canal+ App for the benefit of our customers, provides us with a unique value proposition. We are now taking super-aggregation beyond Europe by extending our historic partnership with Netflix to 24 French-speaking African countries, the first deal of its kind on the continent. Finally, we were pleased to receive approval from the South African Competition Tribunal for the proposed acquisition of MultiChoice. This concludes the South African competition process and clears the way for us to complete the transaction prior to 8 October 2025 as planned. We are excited to begin implementing synergies as we start to combine our companies for the benefit of our customers, and we are committed to increasing our support for the cultural economies, sports and creative industries in each of our markets in Africa. Canal+ is progressing towards the start of a new chapter in its history, with more than 40 million subscribers in 70 countries. I would like to thank my colleagues for all of their hard work, focus and commitment,” he concluded.