WBD reveals post-separation company names & leadership

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced corporate names and senior leadership appointments for when the company separates in mid-2026. Streaming & Studios, which will be home to Warner Bros Television, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros Gaming Studios, as well as their film and television libraries, will be called simply Warner Bros. Meanwhile, Global Networks, which will include entertainment, sports and news television brands around the world including CNN, TNT Sports in the US, Discovery, and free-to-air channels across Europe as well as digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report (B/R), will be called Discovery Global. The properties of Discovery Global deliver content to 1.1 billion unique viewers in 68 local languages across 200 countries and territories.

The leadership team at Warner Bros includes David Zaslav, currently President and CEO of WBD, who will serve as President and CEO, as well as:

Pam Abdy, Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Priya Aiyar, Chief Legal Officer

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max

Bruce Campbell, Chief Operating Officer

Mike De Luca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group

Robert Gibbs, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

James Gunn, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Lori Locke, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer)

JB Perrette, CEO & President of Streaming and Games

Peter Safran, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (reporting to Perrette)

“We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world,” commented Zaslav (pictured). “Over the past several years, we have made important strides across the business, launching and investing in a profitable, global streaming service and reinvigorating our studios to return them again to an industry leading position. With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners, and now an executive team of proven, bold, and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past.”

The leadership team at Discovery Global includes Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO of WBD, who will serve as President and CEO, as well as:

David Duvall, Chief Technology Officer

Amy Girdwood, Chief People & Culture Officer

Ryan Gould, President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler)

Anil Jhingan, Chief Development Officer

Kasia Kieli, President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN

Fernando Medin, President, International

Scott Miller, President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler)

Fulvia Nicoli, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler)

Brian Rauch, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford)

Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports

Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide

Sue Underwald, Chief Legal Officer

Bobby Voltaggio, President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler)

Fraser Woodford, Chief Financial Officer

Gerhard Zeiler, President, US, UK & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer

Wiedenfels commented: “As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids, and families, and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences.”

Warner Bros added that it has begun searches for both the Chief Financial Officer and Chief People & Culture Officer roles, while Discovery Global is looking to hire a Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer.