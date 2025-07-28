WBD reveals post-separation company names & leadership
July 28, 2025
Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced corporate names and senior leadership appointments for when the company separates in mid-2026.
Streaming & Studios, which will be home to Warner Bros Television, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros Gaming Studios, as well as their film and television libraries, will be called simply Warner Bros.
Meanwhile, Global Networks, which will include entertainment, sports and news television brands around the world including CNN, TNT Sports in the US, Discovery, and free-to-air channels across Europe as well as digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report (B/R), will be called Discovery Global. The properties of Discovery Global deliver content to 1.1 billion unique viewers in 68 local languages across 200 countries and territories.
- Pam Abdy, Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group
- Priya Aiyar, Chief Legal Officer
- Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max
- Bruce Campbell, Chief Operating Officer
- Mike De Luca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group
- Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group
- Robert Gibbs, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer
- James Gunn, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios
- Lori Locke, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer)
- JB Perrette, CEO & President of Streaming and Games
- Peter Safran, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios
- Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (reporting to Perrette)
“We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world,” commented Zaslav (pictured). “Over the past several years, we have made important strides across the business, launching and investing in a profitable, global streaming service and reinvigorating our studios to return them again to an industry leading position. With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners, and now an executive team of proven, bold, and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past.”
- David Duvall, Chief Technology Officer
- Amy Girdwood, Chief People & Culture Officer
- Ryan Gould, President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler)
- Anil Jhingan, Chief Development Officer
- Kasia Kieli, President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN
- Fernando Medin, President, International
- Scott Miller, President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler)
- Fulvia Nicoli, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler)
- Brian Rauch, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford)
- Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports
- Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide
- Sue Underwald, Chief Legal Officer
- Bobby Voltaggio, President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler)
- Fraser Woodford, Chief Financial Officer
- Gerhard Zeiler, President, US, UK & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer
Wiedenfels commented: “As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids, and families, and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences.”