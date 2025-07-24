FOX Television Stations selects Monarch platform

With the increasing complexity of managing diversified revenue streams, FOX Television Stations sought a centralized, intelligent system to unify their forecasting, pipeline management, and budgeting efforts. By implementing Monarch, FOX will gain a holistic and real-time view of its sales organization, empowering teams with the tools to make smarter, data-informed decisions and improve overall advertiser engagement.

“As media organizations diversify their revenue models, the ability to connect data sources, streamline workflows, and maintain visibility across all channels is more critical than ever,” said Brenda Hetrick, President of Matrix Solutions. “We’re thrilled to support Fox with Monarch’s enterprise-grade forecasting and revenue management capabilities. Monarch will deliver the insights and agility needed to navigate the evolving ad landscape while enabling a consistent, strategic approach to customer engagement and revenue growth.”

FOX Television Stations will leverage Monarch’s advanced tools to:

● Optimize Revenue Streams by centralizing sales data and automating workflows across all media types, allowing for real-time analytics and actionable insights.

● Enhance Customer Engagement through seamless contact management, enabling their teams to better understand client needs and deliver strategic, multichannel advertising solutions.

● Drive Operational Efficiency by improving forecasting accuracy and providing a unified view of the sales pipeline across stations, teams, and territories.

“Our investment in Monarch underscores our commitment to modernizing ad sales with smarter tools that unlock new revenue opportunities,” said Sheila Bruce, Senior Vice President of Ad Sales, FOX Television Stations. “The platform equips our team with the visibility and agility needed to better serve our clients and grow our business across every screen and platform.”