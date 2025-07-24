BT Q1: “Solid start”

Allison Kirkby, BT Chief Executive, commenting on the telco’s first quarter results said: “BT has had a solid start to the year, with our full fibre broadband now reaching more than 19 million homes and businesses and our 5G network available to over 87 per cent of the UK population. We’re seeing strong customer demand for our next-generation broadband and mobile connectivity across all our brands, with record Openreach fibre take-up again this quarter. And we’re delivering on our transformation, as we radically simplify our business while improving customer experience.”

“BT is investing more than anyone else in the nation’s networks, we’re connecting customers faster, and we’re on track to deliver our targets for this year, next year, and the end of the decade – creating a better BT, for all of us.”

More than 1 million premises were passed with FTTP for a sixth consecutive quarter, at an average build rate of 81k per week, on track to achieve up to 5 million this fiscal year.

There was record customer demand for Openreach FTTP with net adds up 46 per cent year-on-year to 566k; total premises connected 7.1 million

Reported and adjusted revenue was £4.9 billion, down 3 per cent year-on-year mainly due to weaker handset sales in Consumer and continued challenging international trading, offsetting the benefit of FTTP growth in Openreach and price increases.