UKTV’s North and Rosen handed expanded remits

Multichannel broadcaster UKTV has announced that senior executives Steve North and Hilary Rosen will be handed expanded remits to take on greater responsibility for channels and content, following Richard Watsham’s decision to step down as Chief Creative Officer which will see the role close in September.

North, currently Chief Programming Officer, will assume the newly created role of Chief Content Officer to oversee overall content strategy, whilst Rosen will assume the creative lead for UKTV’s originations.

As Chief Programming Officer, North is already responsible for the viewing performance of UKTV’s channel brands and streaming service U, managing the editorial direction and programming across the portfolio. Under his expanded remit as Chief Content Officer, reporting to CEO Marcus Arthur, he will additionally assume oversight of UKTV’s content pipeline, spanning original commissions and acquisitions, and set the overall content investment strategy to drive the network forward. UKTV’s acquisitions team, which previously reported to Watsham, will now report to North.

Rosen has led UKTV’s award-winning team of commissioners and overseen UKTV’s original content across drama, factual, factual entertainment and comedy entertainment since 2022. Reporting to North, Rosen’s expanded remit will see her take creative leadership of original commissioned content for all UKTV services and brands. UKTV’s Production Management team will come under her direction, and she will take ownership of UKTV’s role in initiatives to re-shape the industry, ensuring the broadcaster continues to be a force for positive action in diversity, inclusion and sustainability, and support for the freelance community, alongside her industry work as recently appointed Deputy Chair of BAFTA’s Board of Trustees,

Arthur said: “Steve and Hilary have already played a huge role in driving UKTV’s success within their existing remits, and with Richard’s decision to step down, I saw an opportunity to further leverage their influence. I’m delighted they are taking on these additional responsibilities which will position them perfectly to drive UKTV to further growth through their combined strategic and creative leadership.”

North said: “UKTV is in such an exciting place right now so what a great time to be taking on the responsibility of leading our entire content strategy and pipeline. As a company, we continue to go from strength to strength both in our performance and our ambition to deliver new, unmissable shows to our audiences across our digital and linear platforms. To lead this innovation across the board is a real privilege and I look forward to taking on the challenge.”

Rosen said: “UKTV’s commissioned content delivers ever increasing impact, and as I step in to this expanded role, I’m excited to spearhead relations with our much-valued producers and partners, old and new. I look forward to continuing to work with my outstanding team to drive positive change across the industry, championing the values of diversity, inclusion, sustainability and wellbeing.”

Alongside his expanded role as Chief Content Officer, North will continue as the editorial lead for the combined BBC Studios and UKTV global compliance teams.

The pair will assume their new responsibilities from the beginning of September 2025.