Nagravision, Broadpeak team to combat live sports piracy

Nagravision, a provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, has announced an extended partnership with video delivery specialist Broadpeak to provide a next-generation streaming security solution for providers of live sports content. The joint solution strategically detects, identifies, and disrupts pirate streams to degrade their quality and reliability, making them unwatchable, while preserving an uninterrupted service for paying customers, maximising both revenue protection and viewer satisfaction.

The collaboration brings together Nagravision’s AI-powered security analytics and real-time pirate disruption technologies and Broadpeak’s Advanced CDN with real-time security control. Together, they enable sports leagues and broadcasters to deliver secure, high-quality, low-latency live-streaming experiences while proactively combating pirate activity that materially impacts operator and sports rights holder revenues.

“Live sports content is both highly valuable and highly vulnerable,” said Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP Global Product Management & Sales Development at Nagravision. “The winning combination of our market-leading content security expertise together with Broadpeak’s own innovation in streaming security gives rights holders and broadcasters robust tools to protect their content and actively detect, identify, and disrupt the pirate viewing experience—while ensuring a seamless experience for legitimate viewers.”

The integrated solution addresses the unique challenges facing today’s sports streaming providers, where millions of viewers demand flawless real-time delivery during high-stakes events. The platform delivers comprehensive end-to-end protection against evolving piracy threats including illegal re-streaming, credential sharing, unauthorised access, and CDN leeching. Its AI-powered analytics engine continuously monitors CDN traffic and DRM licence requests to detect suspicious activity patterns, enabling immediate disruption of pirate streams without impacting legitimate viewers. Engineered for scale, the solution optimises content delivery for high concurrency and low latency even during peak viewership periods of live events, while seamlessly integrating with OTT platforms and broadcast workflows to minimise deployment complexity.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Nagravision to address live sports piracy, one of the biggest threats facing our industry today,” declared Damien Sterkers, VP of Products & Solutions Marketing, Broadpeak. “Our new solution approach offers a robust, scalable and secure streaming capability that ensures legitimate delivery and viewer satisfaction remain the core focus throughout the streaming workflow.”

NAGRA Streaming Security is designed to provide broadcasters and streaming providers with a 360-degree view of their streaming threat landscape. Based around core pillars of device security, platform security and anti-piracy intelligence, the solution provides insight and threat guidance thanks to comprehensive security monitoring and analytics capabilities ensuring revenues and valuable content rights are protected from piracy.