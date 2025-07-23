DAZN, WBD extend Italy partnership

DAZN and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) are extending their existing partnership in Italy, which was set to expire in 2026.

WBD is shifting away from Sky Italia and strengthening its presence on DAZN, choosing the sports streaming platform as a key player in the Italian TV market.

DAZN, which holds the exclusive rights for most Serie A matches in Italy (sharing a small portion with Sky Italia), will now incorporate not just Eurosport’s offerings but also WBD’s popular free-to-air channels such as Nove, Real Time, Dmax, and eventually Discovery Channel.

This strategic move significantly broadens DAZN’s content library, evolving it from a primarily football-focused platform toward a wider platform that encompasses sports, entertainment, and general interest programming.

In addition to Eurosport 1 and 2, which are already available on DAZN, the platform will now feature WBD’s entire digital sports catalogue, including full coverage of the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta, the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, and more.

For the first time, DAZN is integrating non-sports channels. These channels are freely available on DTT and will now be streamed online. The partnership will allow WBD to broaden its audience, appealing to both sports enthusiasts and viewers of lifestyle programming. For its part, DAZN hopes that sports can attract a wider audience interested in general entertainment.