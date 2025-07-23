Data: Netflix climbs Nielsen Media Distributor Gauge

Netflix is on the rise, as the streamer’s share of television viewing in June ranked in the top three among media companies for the first time in Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge report. Netflix posted the largest monthly share-increase across all media companies this month, adding 0.8 points from May to represent 8.3 per cent of June’s TV usage total and its largest share of television since January 2025.

As reported in Nielsen’s The Gauge, while time spent watching streaming content in June was up over 5 per cent compared to May, Netflix viewership surged 13.5 per cent over the same period. Netflix viewing was powered by a packed slate of fresh content, as well as the annual summer increase in streaming-heavy viewers aged 6-17.

YouTube also received a boost from school-aged audiences in June and remained atop the Media Distributor Gauge rankings for a fifth consecutive month. The streamer notched a 6 per cent monthly viewing increase over May and represented 12.8 per cent of TV usage, its largest share of television to date. With a 2.8-point lead over second-place Disney, this marks YouTube’s largest lead among media distributors to date.

Though not unexpected, the seasonal summer viewing trends, coupled with a lack of sports and new content, resulted in similar impacts across the multiplatform companies this month. Disney represented 10 per cent of total TV viewing in June and held onto its No. 2 ranking among media distributors. ABC affiliates notably accounted for the top 33 broadcast telecasts in June, driven largely by the NBA Finals and ABC World News Tonight.

NBCU posted the fourth-largest total among media companies with 7.8 per cent of TV. Led by a 4.4-billion-minute month for its reality-dating series Love Island USA, Peacock notched a 13.4 per cent monthly viewing increase in June and was the second-largest contributor across NBCU’s stable this month behind its NBC affiliates. NBCU’s viewership total was up slightly overall compared to May, although it gave up some share this month (-0.2 pt.).