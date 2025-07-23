Atresmedia H1: €63.8m profit

Atresmedia has reported a net profit of €63.8 million for the first half of 2025, reaffirming its position as Spain’s leading TV group.

During the first half of 2025, Atresmedia recorded net revenues of €506.6 million and an EBITDA of €85 million. The group’s advertising revenue remained stable, with a total market increase of 0.8 per cent despite a 4.6 per cent drop in television advertising—a correction following an exceptionally strong first half in 2024.

The TV division generated €468.8 million in net revenues, with notable growth in the group’s content production and distribution business.

Advertising revenue from audiovisual content reached €391.4 million, including all ad sales across linear TV, connected TV, the Atresplayer platform, digital channels, influencer marketing, owned websites, and third-party editorial platforms.

In terms of ratings, Atresmedia ended the period with a 26.4 per cent total audience share, maintaining a 1.5-point lead over Mediaset (24.9 per cent). This marks the seventh consecutive semester in which Atresmedia leads the national television market, despite operating one fewer channel than its main rival. In prime time, Atresmedia holds a 25.7 per cent share, 2 points ahead of Mediaset (23.7 per cent), and continues to be the most-viewed group on a daily basis, with nearly 17 million unique daily viewers.

Antena 3 remains the most-watched channel for the seventh semester in a row, with a 12.8 per cent audience share, placing it 2.9 points ahead of Telecinco (9.9 per cent).

Overall, television consumption in Spain during the first half of 2025 averaged 2 hours and 48 minutes per person per day.

In the digital arena, Atresmedia continues to lead Spain’s online audiovisual market, a position it has held since April 2016. According to Comscore data from June, the group recorded an average of 23.1 million unique monthly visitors between January and June 2025—9.4 million more than Mediaset—ranking seventh among the most-visited sites in Spain.

The group’s streaming platform, Atresplayer, attracted an average of 2.7 million unique users and logged nearly 20 million hours of video consumption in June alone. The platform now boasts over 17 million registered users.