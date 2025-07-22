Ofcom looks at future of 2 GHz band

The 2 GHz frequency band is harmonised across Europe and allocated for ‘Mobile Satellite Services’. The capacity is currently licensed to Viasat (because of its purchase of Inmarsat) and EchoStar.

The frequency licences expire in May 2027 and UK regulator Ofcom is calling for ideas on the future use to the capacity.

2 GHz is sometimes referred to as ‘S-band’ . Its adjacent L-band (1 to 2 gigahertz) is a popular spot for satellite communications.

“Satellite operators have indicated they would be interested in providing connectivity to aircraft and drones, direct-to-device services, and internet of things (IoT) using this band. However, for some of these services sharing the spectrum with other users could be difficult, and there may also be excess demand for it,” says Ofcom.

“We are therefore seeking input on the types and mix of services that could be authorised in these frequencies in the future in the UK,” Ofcom adds. “We welcome responses by 19 September 2025. We then plan to consult on proposals for the future of the band in 2026.”

In 2007, the 2 GHz MSS band was harmonised in the EU so that the European Commission (EC) was able to select the operators for the band and attached conditions of authorisation. Two operators, known today as Viasat+Inmarsat and EchoStar were licensed by all Member States.

The EU faces unprecedented challenges on how to approach the reassignment when the current licences expire in May 2027.