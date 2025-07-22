CMS Committee welcomes Ofcom PSM review

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons has welcomed Ofcom’s report on future of public service media.

Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said: “Ofcom’s report today is a welcome recognition that if we wish to protect our public service broadcasters, then we cannot stand still. The Media Act was vital but, as Ofcom warns in its report today, it is unlikely to be enough on its own to secure the future provision of public service media content.”

“The role that Public Service Broadcasters play in providing distinctive and socially valuable programmes means it is absolutely in the best interests of audiences that public service media content can be found easily. This means work needs to start on how we ensure prominence on YouTube, at the same time as implementing how it will work on connected TVs and other devices.”

“We welcome Ofcom saying it will review the current regulatory framework that was designed for a linear world. The Government and regulators cannot wait for the Media Act to be implemented fully before continuing to shape the regulatory framework fit for the challenges of online media.”

“The Government also needs to set out a clear timetable for the decision on TV distribution. An early decision will enable a more inclusive transition and the PSBs to plan their future investment strategies.”

“We also welcome the suggestion that there should be future funding for commercially less viable genres such as news and children’s programmes, which PSBs have traditional delivered so well. We look forward to exploring what this could look like, including how to ensure the continued production of original programming, during our inquiry into children’s TV and video content.”