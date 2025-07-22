UK signs OneWeb LEO deal

The UK, an investor in Eutelsat/OneWeb, has signed an agreement with Eutelsat to deliver Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity for UK government operations Worldwide.

The agreement is with “trusted distribution partner” NSSLGlobal, to support vital diplomatic, defence, policing, and disaster response operations. NSSL will use capacity on the OneWeb fleet.

This strategic partnership will support a broad range of critical UK government activities worldwide – including diplomatic missions, policing, resilience, defence and other essential operations.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO’s constellation will provide high-speed, low latency connectivity for British Embassies, High Commissions, and Consulates as well as broader UK government activities globally. Trusted partner NSSLGlobal will deliver fully managed, end-to-end services ensuring seamless support for Foreign, Commonwealth & development Office (FCDO) missions across all sectors.

Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO services and user terminals will be deployed to enhance regional resilience and ensure continuity of operations as part of the FCDO’s commitment to hurricane preparedness and response across British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean.

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat Group, commented: “We are proud to support the UK government and its global missions by delivering secure, resilient connectivity worldwide, even in the most remote or challenging environments. This agreement reflects the critical role LEO services play in enhancing operational effectiveness and enabling secure, low-latency communications for government operations.”

Mike Astell, CEO/FCDO Services said: “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in FCDO Services’ long history of providing secure satellite communications. By joining forces with NSSLGlobal and Eutelsat OneWeb, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver rapid, secure connectivity anywhere in the world. This reinforces our commitment to meeting the unique needs of our government customers.”