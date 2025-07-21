Spain Orange new Android STB for better UE

Orange has introduced its latest Android TV set-top box, the KSTB7259, a device designed to significantly improve the television experience for its customers. The unit features a more compact, modern design, making it easy to integrate into any home environment.

Powered by Android TV, the new set-top box provides full access to Orange TV content while also offering compatibility with thousands of apps available on Google Play. Thanks to built-in support for Google Assistant, users can control the device via voice commands using the microphone embedded in the remote control.

The KSTB7259 comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for improved network stability, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a DVB-T2-compatible antenna input for access to digital terrestrial television (DTT) channels. The device also includes an HDMI output, a USB 2.0 port, and a versatile remote control with both infrared and Bluetooth capabilities, allowing for seamless operation even without direct line of sight.

To install it, subscribers simply need to connect the set-top box to the TV via HDMI, plug it into a power outlet, and link it to the internet using either Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable. To access DTT channels, the antenna must also be connected to the appropriate input. On-screen instructions guide users through the final setup steps.

The new model is already being distributed to new Orange TV fiber customers, replacing previous generations. It promises faster and more comprehensive access to audiovisual content and smart services within the Android ecosystem.