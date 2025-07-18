Rivada loses Liechtenstein rights

Rivada Space Networks is a busy enthusiast for its ‘OuterNET’ satellite-based super-secure mega constellation. Company executives are regular speakers on the conference circuit. The problems that are never discussed are the project’s funding which is not yet in place, or contracts with a builder of its 600-craft fleet.

The position has been exacerbated by a decision by the Office for Communications in Liechtenstein, which has re-stated that it has revoked Rivada’s priority transmission rights to spectrum. The decision is not in itself new and was first published in October 2024. On July 15th, the regulator of Liechtenstein (AK) published its decision from 2024 regarding the revocation of the spectrum usage rights to the filings 3ECOM-1 and 3ECOM-3 on behalf of Rivada.

At the time, Rivada’s licence from Liechtenstein was rescinded due to non-payment of fees and concerns about its business plan.

The decision to rescind has been upheld by Liechtenstein despite comments from Rivada’s CEO Declan Ganley that he was confident that the rights would be restored. However, Rivada’s “mutually agreed pathway” with AK can regain access to the filings under new terms in a new authorisation – namely that of Germany.

Rivada, in a statement to Advanced Television on July 17th, says: “We are confident that we will possess all the necessary regulatory authorizations including in Germany, Liechtenstein and elsewhere in time for our planned commercial launch.”

Rivada adds: “With US$17.3 billion [€14.9bn] in customer MoUs, demand for the OuterNET has never been greater, and we’re working closely with our customers, partners and suppliers to put it into orbit and bring it to market as soon as possible.”

In defence of Rivada, it has been successful in securing partnership and distribution deals with plenty of highly-regarded organisations – not least the US Navy – and telcos, but without a fleet in orbit, these relationships are of questionable validity.

But the ITU clock is running, and there is no mention from Rivada on finance or construction plans. The ITU requires Rivada to have 50 per cent of its fleet, that is 288 satellites, in place by mid-2026. And to date, there has been no news at all about how the overall project is to be financed.