PubMatic launches AI-Powered Live Sports Marketplace

PubMatic, the independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, has launched an AI-powered Live Sports Marketplace that enables advertisers to target specific game moments across streaming platforms in real-time. This proprietary technology analyses live game data, offering granular event-level curation and real-time access to live sports ad inventory.

The Live Sports Marketplace launches with FanServ as its partner, providing immediate access to NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL and National Women’s Soccer League inventory, including exclusive local programming for the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians.

“FanServ was built by fans, for fans, and now, with PubMatic, we’re redefining how brands reach and engage fans through programmatic sports advertising. This partnership is about more than just access, it’s about precision and possibility,” stated Brad Friedman, CEO of FanServ.

“By combining FanServ’s deep sports expertise with PubMatic’s unique event-level curation, we’re empowering brands to connect meaningfully at the exact moments that matter most, across every platform they love,” said Ben Goodfriend, VP of Demand Partnerships.

The Live Sports Marketplace launches with substantial momentum, building on PubMatic’s sports advertising business where live sports activity has more than tripled in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company exceeded its entire 2024 live sports activity in just the first six months of 2025, positioning it to more than double last year’s performance and demonstrating market demand for precision-targeted live sports solutions. Beyond FanServ’s inventory, the marketplace provides unified access to major publishers including MLB, FuboTV, DirecTV, Spectrum Reach, and Roku, and covers sports content from major leagues (MLB, NBA & WNBA, NHL, MLS) to alternative sports (surfing, pickleball, MMA, FIFA, NASCAR & F1, tennis, golf, cricket) and NCAA college athletics. The company has recently monetised CTV inventory for the official FIFA Club World Cup, which took place from June 19th to July 17th.

“This revolutionary technology and premium partnership with FanServ transforms fragmented live sports inventory into programmatically accessible, of-the-moment opportunities, setting a new standard for precision and impact in digital sports advertising,” added Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV and Online Video at PubMatic.