Paramount+ greenlights Nola King with Samuel L Jackson

Paramount+ has announced that Hollywood legend, Samuel L Jackson, has signed on to headline his first TV series following the greenlighting of Nola King, a spinoff of the hit series, Tulsa King. Jackson’s character will be introduced in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, set to premiere in September.

“Samuel L Jackson brings unparalleled presence and global appeal, making him the perfect choice to maximize the momentum of one of our biggest hits and transform it into a hit franchise,” commented Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “Building on the breakout success of Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King, audiences will now experience the full force of Jackson’s dynamic, layered performance, supercharging one of Paramount+’s flagship series.”

Nola King follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwigh hast created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty-years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends, and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old Nola foes.

“Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise,” said Stallone. “I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in Nola and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partner to bring it to life.”

“Partnering with Paramount has been such a rich experience,” added Glasser, CEO 101 Studios. “Taylor had the brilliant idea to drop Sylvester Stallone in the middle of Tulsa and it has been everything we have wanted and more. The success of this show has now led us to another icon. I cannot wait to see what Sam brings to this world.”

Nola King is executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Stallone and Jackson. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox also executive produce. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.