Netflix raises guidance on “healthy” Q2

Netflix has posted that its Q2 2025 revenue stood at $11.08 billion (€9.5bn) – a 17.3 per cent increase on the same period last year. Operating income came in at $3.8 billion.

The streaming giant attributed the strong quarter to “more members, higher subscription pricing and increased ad revenue,” adding that “all regions experienced healthy year-over-year revenue growth”.

Netflix said that it on track to “roughly double” its advertising revenue in 2025, and the company has consequently raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion.

This is the second quarter since the company stopped reporting subscriber numbers.

Reacting to the results, eMarkerter principal analyst Paul Verna said: “With another robust earnings showing in Q2, Netflix continues a winning streak going back several quarters and cements its place as the leader among streaming services. The results were fueled by price increases and continued growth in its ad business, leading Netflix to raise its revenue guidance and margin for the second half of the year. With a slate of flagship shows coming up later in 2025 and forays into sports, live TV, and potentially concerts, Netflix has many levers to pull to keep up the momentum.”

Engagement Report

Meanwhile, Netflix has also shared its latest Engagement Report, highlighting what Netflix subscribers watched from January through June 2025. Watchtime — or engagement — is our best indicator of member happiness. When people watch more, they stick around longer and recommend Netflix to others.

The report, which captures ~99 per cent of all viewing, shows that people watched over 95 billion hours in the first half of 2025.



Highlights from the first half of 2025 include: