Veloce receives £40m investment from SEGG Media

Veloce Media Group, a platform operating at the intersection of sport, gaming and digital media, has announced a strategic investment from SEGG Media Corporation. The transaction values Veloce at £40 million (€46m) pre-money and marks a step forward in the Group’s international expansion and growth strategy. The partnership will be managed by Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media.

The investment, structured in two tranches, includes a call option for SEGG Media to acquire a 51 per cent majority stake in the future. Funds from the first tranche are being deployed to support key strategic initiatives, including Veloce’s acquisition of creator-led content, motorsport and apparel brand Quadrant, co-founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

Veloce Media Group operates one of the world’s largest racing and gaming media networks, with more than 750 million monthly digital views and a growing Gen-Z and millennial audience. Its ecosystem spans championship-winning eSports teams, athlete-led content platforms, sustainable motorsport series such as the upcoming FIA Extreme H World Cup, and a commercial portfolio supported by global brands including McLaren, Visa, Lego, Microsoft, Hilton, E.ON and Thrustmaster.

Supported by a board and led by CEO Daniel Bailey, Veloce reported £12.8 million in revenue for the financial year ending June 2025, with strong momentum driven by its expanding portfolio of media, racing, and eSports assets.

Bailey commented: “Partnering with SEGG Media and the Sports.com brand represents a powerful endorsement of what we’ve built at Veloce. Our mission has always been to redefine how new generations engage with sport, through dynamic content, innovative formats and culturally relevant brands. With this investment, we’re not just scaling our commercial platform, we’re unlocking a long-term growth engine backed by a partner that understands our world and shares our vision.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SEGG Media, said: “With Veloce now part of the SEGG Media family, we’re doubling down on motorsport as a key vertical. This is a sector with global scale, commercially viable fanbases, and massive storytelling potential. Veloce’s influence, digital reach and ability to connect with younger audiences make them a natural fit for our vision of next-gen sports media.”

Jack Clarke, Chief Strategy Officer of Veloce Media Group, said: “Veloce is built to meet the demands of the modern sports fan, fast, flexible and digital-first. By leveraging the Sports.com brand, we are well-positioned to scale globally, deepen our content offering, and lead innovation in how fans engage with sport.”

Majed Al Sorour, President of Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media, added: “This partnership reflects a long-term commitment to digital sport and entertainment, not only in Europe but also in regions like Saudi Arabia, where fan engagement is surging. Veloce brings unmatched content, community, and commercial upside to this sector. Together, we’re positioned to lead in one of the most dynamic categories in global sport.”