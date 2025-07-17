India Today launches on Freeview

Global Distribution Services has announced the UK launch of India Today TV, India’s leading English-language news channel, now available on Freeview Channel 258. This launch brings 24/7 news coverage directly to millions of UK households. Rooted in India Today’s grounded journalism, the channel delivers a 360-degree view of national and international affairs, reflecting every voice and perspective.

India Today TV’s integration with advanced SSAI (Server-Side Ad Insertion) technology ensures seamless, high-quality streaming and dynamic advertising without disrupting the viewing experience. Meanwhile, the use of a Consent Management Platform (CMP) guarantees full compliance with UK GDPR standards—enabling secure, privacy-respecting advertising tailored to both viewers and brands.

Tanya Kronfli, CEO at Global Distribution Services, commented: “India Today has set the benchmark for trusted news. We are thrilled to bring their voice to UK audiences through Freeview, offering viewers access to reliable, fact-based journalism while showcasing our commitment to delivering high-quality global content.”

Dinesh Bhatia, Group CEO, India Today Group, added: “Our launch on Freeview marks a defining moment in India Today’s global journey. As one of India’s most trusted and respected news brands, we are proud to bring the gold standard of journalism to audiences across the UK. At Channel 258, viewers will discover India’s voice – sharp, credible, and anchored in our Democratic Newsroom, where every side of the story is told with integrity and insight.”