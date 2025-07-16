Service Electric Cable TV boosts subscriber experience using OpenVault’s OV PNM

Service Electric Cable TV and OpenVault have announced that OpenVault’s OV PNM Proactive Network Management solution will be deployed to ensure availability of the best possible broadband experiences for Service Electric subscribers.

SECTV is leveraging OpenVault’s leadership in AI- and ML-powered optimisation technologies to increase its ability to automatically identify network issues that may impact performance for its customers in northern and eastern Pennsylvania and in western New Jersey. OV PNM’s proactive detection capabilities are designed to boost field support and customer service efficiency through rapid access to relevant data and information.

“From engineering innovations to the first availability of HBO, SEC TV’s history has been punctuated by its leadership in providing greater value for our subscribers,” said John Walson, President of Service Electric Cable TV. “OpenVault’s leadership in harnessing technology breakthroughs will give our teams the information they need to more quickly resolve service issues, driving greater customer satisfaction.”

OV PNM provides unparalleled visibility into broadband infrastructure for intelligent diagnosis and resolutions of the root causes of hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network problems. Providers can detect plant faults before customer calls, reducing truck rolls and maximising customer uptime. OV PNM also includes a cable modem birth certificate – a record ensuring customers receive a service operating at peak performance, enhancing the overall experience and customer satisfaction.

“In a competitive broadband environment, time truly is money,” said Josh Barstow, Chief Commercial Officer of OpenVault. “By deploying OV PNM, Service Electric Cable TV is prioritizing the fastest possible detection and repair of anticipated or actual network impairments, assuring delivery of service quality that creates happier, loyal subscribers and drives financial success.”