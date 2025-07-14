Teleste, VodafoneZiggo roll out DOCSIS 4.0 broadband

Teleste has announced an agreement to supply its 1.8 GHz broadband technology to VodafoneZiggo, the cable broadband operator in the Netherlands, enabling the spectrum capability required for DOCSIS 4.0. Teleste will supply 1.8 GHz intelligent amplifiers, multitaps, and telemetry solutions to VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide network upgrade.

The first phase of deliveries has proceeded successfully in 2025, kicking off a multi-year collaboration aimed at transforming the region’s broadband landscape.

With an area in central Amsterdam already upgraded, this roll out represents Europe’s first major deployment of a 1.8 GHz network in preparation for DOCSIS 4.0.

“This partnership marks an important next step in our renewed strategy, focused on improving the customer experience, delivering fast and reliable internet across the Netherlands, and making targeted investments in our network and core activities. We continue to develop to ensure our customers enjoy stable WiFi throughout their homes and simplified internet services,” said Thomas Helbo, Chief Technology Officer at VodafoneZiggo.

While broadband speed remains important for subscribers, broadband service providers will increasingly compete on high service quality and reliability. With Teleste’s intelligent 1.8 GHz amplifiers, equipped with state-of-the-art telemetry capability, VodafoneZiggo can identify and resolve network issues in real time, minimizing service interruptions and ensuring customers enjoy consistent, high-quality internet.

“VodafoneZiggo’s investment in DOCSIS 4.0 technology, with its 10G promise, exemplifies how cable infrastructure will remain competitive for the next 10+ years. This agreement demonstrates our leadership in 1.8 GHz broadband technology and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market,” said Ulf Andersson, Head of Teleste’s Broadband Networks business. “We look forward to working closely with VodafoneZiggo to upgrade their network infrastructure and deliver superior connectivity experiences to subscribers.”