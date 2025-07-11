Prime Video calls time on Neighbours

Production on the iconic Australian soap opera Neighbours has officially wrapped for Prime Video, with the cast filming their last day of the series at Nunawading studios. Amazon revealed in February that it would be halting production, and this final chapter of the series will be brought to a close in December 2025.

Amazon announced in November 2022 that it would be ‘saving’ the long-running soap opera after it had been axed earlier that year. It then relaunched on the Amazon Freevee service in September 2023 to significant fanfare. The series – about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne – has featured the likes of Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie over the years, whilst making household names of charterers such as Harold Bishop, Mrs Mangel and Karl Kennedy.

Neighbours Executive Producer Jason Herbison, commented “Neighbours is a special show and it’s been a privilege to make the recent seasons for our loyal viewers around the world. We have added 460 episodes to our legacy of over 9,000 episodes, something we all feel proud of. Once again, we will be resting the residents of Ramsay Street on a hopeful note, with some tantalising possibilities for a future chapter.”

Stefan Dennis (who plays Paul Robinson), said: “I never thought a single show would give me the greatest adventures of my career, spanning 40 years. Without Neighbours I would not have meet the people, been to the places and lived the experiences of a lifetime. Thank you all.”

Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), said: “Neighbours has been my happy place for over 30 years. I will always treasure the creative freedom and enthusiasm amongst the whole team that has allowed us to produce a brilliant show for so long.”

And Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), added: “It’s impossible to measure the gratitude I feel for the gift of 30 years on Neighbours. To do so I would have to calculate the number of extraordinary cast and crew I have been privileged to work with, count the number of laughs I have shared with them, measure the pride I feel for the diverse, dramatic (and sometimes outrageous!) storytelling we have all been a part of. WWe are the best version of ‘family’. It has been a wild ride into a happy life. Wouldn’t change it for quids.”