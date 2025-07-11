Nielsen appoints Pacheco as Head of Global Partnerships

Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, data and analytics, has appointed Richard Pacheco as head of global partnerships.

In this role, Pacheco will seek to maintain and build new partnerships with companies across the ad tech ecosystem, as well as ensuring that Nielsen’s partnerships drive innovation and better business outcomes for marketers globally. He will also collaborate with Nielsen’s corporate development team to identify new company growth opportunities.

Pacheco will report to Nielsen Chief Product Officer Akhil Parekh.

“Client-centric innovation is a driving force behind many of the industry solutions we pioneer and create,” said Parekh. “A big part of ensuring success for our clients is making sure we have the right types of collaborative opportunities in place to help them further drive growth and value for their businesses. Rich brings that strategic, big-picture thinking and ability to connect the dots through his diverse industry background and we’re excited to welcome him into the Nielsen family.”

Pacheco most recently led strategic partnerships and business development across Mediaocean, the omnichannel advertising platform. Prior to that, he served as head of corporate business development at Mediaocean-acquired 4C Insights. Earlier in his career, he was a corporate attorney and worked in media investment banking. Later, he pivoted to the business side at Univision, ultimately leading the enterprise development group, where he drove growth through strategic partnerships, investments and new operating businesses.

“Nielsen is at the forefront of measurement innovation and I look forward to continuing that legacy for our clients through collaboration and a strategic, forward-thinking approach,” Pacheco said. “By working together, we can unlock new growth opportunities and frontiers in the ad tech sector for both our clients and the industry.”