NBCU’s The Paper coming to Sky

Sky has announced that the new US comedy series The Paper will be landing on September 5th in the UK on Sky and streaming service NOW. The Paper, a mockumentary series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, will boast an all-star cast led by Domhnall Gleeson.

A production source told Sky: “The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it .Fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out where the show will air in the UK, and they will be pleased to know that their demand for answers has led to The Paper finding its home exclusively on Sky and NOW.”

Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions for Sky, added: “Our ambition to bring the best US content to Sky and NOW continues as we very excitingly have acquired The Paper from our partners at NBCU and Peacock. Fans of The Office can expect a fresh twist this September, as the original documentary crew turn their lens to the world of publishing.”

As part of the deal, Sky has also extended the rights The Office (US), which will continue to be available to Sky and NOW customers.

The Paper also stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key and Oscar Nuñez returning to his role made famous in The Office.

Created, written and executive produced by Daniels under his banner Deedle-Dee Productions, and Michael Koman. Executive Producers are Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. It was acquired for Sky by Keenan and Lucy Criddle.