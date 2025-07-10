Roku launches What to Watch on UK TVs

Roku, the TV streaming pioneer, has announced the availability of What to Watch on all existing and future Roku TV models in the UK, giving viewers an easy way to find the content they desire while easing the overwhelm of too many choices.

What to Watch offers personalised recommendations based on viewers’ habits, their current subscriptions, and editorially curated content from across the Roku platform, creating a customer experience that is tailored to the viewer’s individual interests. It can be found within the navigation menu on the Home Screen, with movies and TV shows from all the popular streaming apps.

Also located within What to Watch, the Continue Watching feature gives viewers a single location to jump back into the content they are watching across different apps. Additionally, the Save List feature provides a single destination for content viewers have tagged to watch later.

Richard Halton, Country Manager, Roku UK, commented: “What to Watch on TV is another step in Roku’s mission to deliver the best TV streaming experience. By highlighting content that’s relevant to viewers while also introducing something new, they can effortlessly find entertainment that interests them. Its launch follows the announcement that new Roku TV models will support Freely, giving consumers access to live and on-demand shows from the UK’s biggest broadcasters all in one place.”