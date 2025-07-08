Nigeria, Ghana hit MultiChoice

Nigeria seems to be in near-permanent dispute with pay-TV broadcaster MultiChoice – and now Ghana has joined in, ordering MultiChoice Ghana to cut subscription rates by 30 per cent.

Nigeria’s actions include a fine from the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) which has fined MultiChoice Nigeria ₦766,242,500 (about €426m) for breaching the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA).

According to Babatunde Bamigboye, head of Legal, Enforcement & Regulations at NDPC, the investigation, which commenced in the second quarter of 2024, was triggered by suspected breach of privacy rights of Multichoice subscribers and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data of Nigerians. The commission described Multichoice’s data processing as “intrusive, unfair, and disproportionate,” citing the unauthorised transfer of user data across borders.

Ghana’s minister of communication, digital technology, and innovation, Samuel Nartey George, made his call last week during a meeting with a DSTV team led by Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, group executive for regulatory and corporate affairs. The Ghanaian statement went on to say the minister is calling for a 30 per cent price cut in place of temporary promotional packages.

Meanwhile, Multichoice is also “adjusting prices” for its DStv, GOtv and Showmax monthly subscription plans in Kenya, effective from August 1st. The adjustments include a 4 per cent to 7 per cent increase in DStv and GOtv plans, while Showmax fees have seen a significant reduction. The company attributed these changes to rising operational costs and investments in local and international content, as well as its annual price review.