Netflix: “Over half of global subs watch anime”

Netflix anime titles like Baki Hanma and Pokémon Concierge may live on opposite ends of the genre spectrum, but their global fandom reflects something bigger: anime is no longer niche. It’s mainstream, according to the streaming giant.

“With over 50 per cent of global Netflix members watching anime, the genre is reaching more audiences around the world than ever before […] Netflix is building a home for every kind of anime fan, from the curious newcomer to the lifelong super fan. In 2024 alone, anime was viewed over 1 billion times on Netflix, with viewership tripling over the past five years,” Netflix noted in a blog post.

Netflix added that its latest anime titles have launched simultaneously around the globe with dubbed audio and audio descriptions included in up to 33 languages. “In fact, 80-90 per cent of our members watch dubbed anime. This unprecedented global access breaks down barriers, creating new fans around the world and giving stories the long runway they need to grow,” noted the blog.

Anime fans on Netflix are showing up and staying: Sakamoto Days ranked in the Top 10 for weeks across countries including the US, France, and Germany upon release, whilst the the live-action One Piece series nearly doubled US sales of the manga’s first volume. Netflis also reports significant anime viewership in Brazil and Mexico, and expanding rapidly in India, Indonesia, and across parts of Africa.

“Netflix recognises that no two anime fans are exactly alike. From the mystery of The Summer Hikaru Died to the fantasy-adventure of Delicious in Dungeon, the stop-motion charm of My Melody & Kuromi [coming July 24th] to the high-octane legacy of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance — we’re programming with both depth and variety to serve every taste. In the first half of this year alone, eight anime titles made our Global Top 10 (Non-English) List, including The Apothecary Diaries and My Happy Marriage. And 2024 marked a record-breaking year, with 33 anime titles appearing in the same list. That’s more than double the number of titles from 2021,” added Netflix.

“At Netflix, we’re committed to giving this genre the global stage it deserves. That means partnering with Japan’s best creators, investing across formats, and helping every title — from exclusive new IP to beloved legacy series — find and grow its following. The next generation of anime fandom is already here. More and more of the titles you love are available on Netflix. And with the support of visionary local creators and passionate fans, we’re just getting started,” concluded the streamer.

Anime fans can look forward to more, new titles coming to Netflix this year including: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, Leviathan, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Season 2 of Pokémon Concierge and Season 3 of Record of Ragnarok.