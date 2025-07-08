Mediawan Sport to produce Ligue 1 platform

Following a consultation initiated by LFP Media on the editorial production of France’s new Ligue 1 platform, LFP Media has announced that it has awarded the contract to Mediawan Sport, a subsidiary of Mediawan.

The choice of all four lots – Editorial Personnel Management; Editorial Production of the Matches; Editorial Production of Multiplex; Editorial Production of [studio shows] – was won by Mediawan Sport.

Jérôme Cazadieu, Senior Marketing Director, Editorial LFP Media, commented: “The choice of Mediawan Sport is part of LFP Media’s desire to offer a quality platform to the French public with a strong editorial ambition. ”

Frédéric de Vincelles, Director General Mediawan Sport, added: “We are proud to have been selected by LFP Media to contribute to the success of the new League 1 platform. This partnership marks an important milestone for Mediawan Sport, and we will bring all our editorial and creative expertise to this great ambition.”

The new McDonald’s League 1 platform will launch on of the first of the 2025/26 season – August 15th.