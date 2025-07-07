Parents For Future backs fossil fuel ad ban

Parents For Future UK, the grassroots climate organisation made up of thousands of parents across the country, is backing the proposed UK-wide ban on fossil fuel advertising which is set to be debated in Parliament today [July 7th].

Earlier this year, Parents For Future launched the country’s first ever TV advertising campaign explicitly advocating a move away from fossil fuels. The ‘Protect Our Kids’ Future’ campaign sought to counter fossil fuel industry greenwashing with a unifying message focused on safeguarding children’s wellbeing and future.

Charlotte Howell, Co-Director of Parents For Future, said: “It’s time for the government to protect our kids from the dangerous influence of fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship. Oil giants like Equinor are even directly targeting our children with misleading messaging in schools. This should never have been allowed. It’s universally accepted that renewable energy is cheaper, stronger for the economy and so much healthier for our children – for absolutely everyone. Yet, at Parents for Future we recently learned first-hand how difficult it is to use advertising to support transitioning away from fossil fuels.The fossil fuel industry has knowingly undermined the foundations of a safe environment for our children since the 1970s. And 50 years on, the UK still allows them to advertise. It’s time to end fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship, expel them from our schools and public spaces, and start protecting our children.”

“Our children deserve the truth. They deserve to learn about the urgent need and immediate benefits of a fair and swift transition to clean energy, not fed misinformation by companies whose profits depend on delaying that change. For the health, wellbeing and future of this generation, Parents for Future strongly supports a UK-wide ban on fossil fuel industry advertising and sponsorship,” she concluded.