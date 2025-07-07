Mediapro signs Tubi Mexico, Central America distribution deal

Mediapro North America has announced a distribution agreement with Tubi, Fox Entertainment’s FAST service, to bring Pro Padel League (PPL) and Ultimate Fan Zone (UFZ) to audiences in Mexico and Central America for the next two seasons.

PPL is the first professional padel league based in the US, featuring a global competition with events in the US, Mexico and Spain. The 2025 season will bring together 10 professional teams competing in 90 matches—45 men’s and 45 women’s. The season kicked off in Miami in June, and will be followed by stops in San Sebastián, Spain, from July 10th to 13th, and Guadalajara, Mexico, from August 14th to 17th. The excitement continues with the All-Star Game in The Hamptons from August 30th to September 1st, culminating with the PPL Cup Finals in New York City from October 16th to 19th.

All matches will be available on Tubi, via the Fox Channel on Tubi, wherever the streaming platform is available in Mexico and Central America, fully produced with Spanish-language commentary.

Meanwhile, UFZ is a sports entertainment series designed to bring the excitement of American football closer to Hispanic audiences. Featuring appearances by NFL legends such as Shawne Merriman, UFZ will deliver a minimum of 60 shows across over 20 NFL markets.

The agreement grants Tubi the rights, via the Fox Channel on ubi, wherever the platform is available in Mexico and Central America for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The agreements were managed and brokered by Mediapro.