Syria plans to return to its drama ‘golden age’

There are plenty of TV and film production centres in the Middle East, notably Cairo and today’s Dubai. Both have invested millions of dollars to ensure that their facilities are ‘state of the art’ and that local, regional and international programmers can find the talent and backstage skills needed.

But there was a time when Syrian drama, especially periodic telenovelas, were the most desirable throughout the Arab-speaking region. The special month of Ramadan would usually be dominated by Syrian-produced dramas, but the recent conflicts has damaged that output considerably.

That could change in the near future thanks to a $1.5 billion investment being made in a new facility, Damascus Gate media city. The country’s Ministry of Information has signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Maha International to launch ‘Damascus Gate’. It will take 5-7 years to fully develop the site, but drama production will start almost immediately.

The intention is to again position Syria as a regional hub for media, film, and television production, and capitalising on its historical prominence in Arab drama and its potential to serve as a competitive production base in the Middle East.

The project will span an estimated 2 million square meters on the outskirts of Damascus and include the latest production studios, historic-style outdoor sets, post-production facilities, and hospitality spaces aimed at attracting regional and international talent.

“This is a strategic and ambitious initiative to revitalize Syria’s creative industries,” said Hamza Al-Mustafa, Minister of Information. “It is not just about building infrastructure, but about building a new narrative—one that celebrates Syrian creativity, supports talent, and opens the door for international collaboration.”

Some 4,000 new jobs will be created with another 9,000 seasonal roles. The Ministry also revealed that 25 new drama productions are already planned for the upcoming season, with a focus on showcasing Syria’s capacity to deliver high-quality, export-ready content.

“We want to show that Syria can once again be a major player in Arab drama and media production,” Al-Mustafa added. “This is about making the country fertile ground for creativity and industry growth.”