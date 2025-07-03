More job cuts at Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed that it will lay off as many as 9,000 workers in its latest round of job cuts – the third of 2025. The cuts equate to around 4 per cent of the tech giant’s 228,000-strong global workforce.

Microsoft said several divisions would be affected, with reports suggesting that its Xbox gaming division will be hit hardest as the company moves away from gaming hardware. The company has also confirmed that it has cancelled development of video games Perfect Dark and Everwild as well as unannounced projects across its gaming portfolio.

Microsoft has set out plans to invest heavily AI, and is spending $80 billion (€67.8bn) in data centres to train AI models.

A Microsoft spokesperson told the BBC: “We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced a new digital partnership with the Premier League.