Extreme H signs broadcast deal with WBD

Extreme H has signed a new multi-year agreement with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) that will bring motorsport fans live and on-demand race coverage across Europe.

Guaranteeing Extreme H will be screened in more than 50 territories, Eurosport will broadcast live action across Europe with streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+, in addition to coverage on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland alongside a wide range of motorsport content. Extreme H on WBD’s channels and platforms will be delivered in local languages and presented by an array of motorsport experts.

The Extreme H series will include similar race formats and off-road locations that have been the hallmark of Extreme E, but with the added twist of hydrogen-powered vehicles. The clean energy technology used in Extreme H will showcase how hydrogen can be applied to motorsport, setting new standards for innovation and sustainability in the automotive and energy sectors.

Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme H, commented: “We are thrilled to continue working with Eurosport and TNT Sports to bring the excitement of Extreme H to homes across Europe and beyond. This partnership will amplify our message that motorsport can drive innovation and sustainability while delivering high-octane entertainment.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe, added: “We’re thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with Extreme E, as it now evolves to become Extreme H, the groundbreaking hydrogen racing series, and look forward to continue delivering world-class motorsport to millions of fans across Europe. Our expansive channels and platforms are perfectly suited to amplify the excitement of Extreme H while showcasing its innovative approach to sustainable motorsport. By leveraging our storytelling expertise, we’re committed to spotlighting the critical environmental challenges of our time and demonstrating the transformative power of sport to drive a cleaner, greener future.”