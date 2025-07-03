Data: BBC Studios leads UK in YouTube, TikTok Engagement

Attributing the success to its “fandom-first strategy”, BBC Studios reports that is has outpaced every UK broadcaster and most global streamers in YouTube watch time and TikTok engagement, according to new data.

The numbers reveal a strong transformation since launching its advertising proposition in 2023:

– Highest YouTube watch time across the UK competitor set, with figures almost doubling year-on-year

– Top TikTok engagement rate in 2024 across both UK and global media brands

– 14 billion annual YouTube views, growing at +56 per cent YoY, significantly ahead of global streamers including Disney+, Amazon Studios and Apple TV+

– A 111 per cent YoY revenue increase in 2024/25 – a direct result of fan-first digital strategy and platform-native content

“Fandom is not the end goal – it’s the starting point,” said Jasmine Dawson, SVP of Digital at BBC Studios. “We’ve built a digital model that turns casual viewers into superfans, and superfans into communities that drive both cultural impact and commercial return.”

Since 2023, brands have been able to advertise directly within BBC Studios’ digital ecosystem – a first for the company. This offering gives advertisers access to premium, culturally influential content across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more.

Advertisers can now:

– Align with globally beloved IP such as Bluey, Top Gear, BBC Earth and Doctor Who

– Reach engaged fandoms that drive high retention, sharing, and repeat viewing

– Tap into creator-first branded content, powered by BBC Studios’ in-house production and strategy teams

– Partner on campaigns that are informed by platform-native insight, community feedback and real-time performance data

In 2024 alone, BBC Studios says it delivered almost 6 billion ad impressions, with formats outperforming industry benchmarks on both reach and relevance.

“This isn’t interruptive advertising – it’s brand storytelling with built-in cultural resonance,” added Dawson. “We’re offering advertisers something most platforms can’t: emotional context, scale, and IP that audiences actively love.”

BBC Studios noted that the data is sourced from Tubular, YouTube Analytics, Meta Business Suite, Measure Studios, Snapchat Story Studio, TikTok Analytics, GAM as well as proprietary BBC Studios data.

With around 150 channels across 17+ languages, a weekly reach of 40 million, and creator-driven franchises scaling across LatAm, the US, Australia and Singapore, including two of YouTube’s top 1 per cent channels. BBC Studios concluded that it “is now setting the global standard for fan-powered, platform-native entertainment”.