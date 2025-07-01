Data: Australians stream the most docs

Australian audiences watched more documentary content on major global streaming services than subscribers in any other country during the first quarter of 2025, according to research by Digital i.

The latest data, presented by media consultant Beatrice Rossmanith at the Sunnyside of the Doc event in La Rochelle, France, shows that a collective 75 per cent of Australian subscribers to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Max watched at least 20 minutes of a documentary or docu-series between January and March 2025.

The UK, Canada and the Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway, which were measured collectively) were tied for second place, with 67 per cent of subscribers to those services watching documentary or docu-series content in those countries.

Japan ranked lowest, with only 32 per cent of streaming subscribers in the country viewing documentary or docu-series content in Q1 2025.

Digital i measures streaming audience data in the US, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, South Korea and Japan.



The results come as further Digital i research has shown that the average subscriber account viewing time to documentary content on streaming services is growing year on year. In 2024, subscriber accounts on these streaming services in the countries measured by Digital i viewed an average of 4 hours and 34 minutes of documentary content per month. This is an increase on the 4 hours and 8 minutes per month recorded in 2023 and 4 hours and 5 minutes per month in 2022.