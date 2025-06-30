Prime Video UK acquires True Crime package from Story Films

All3Media International has partnered with Prime Video on a new true crime title package from prodco Story Films, which will debut on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland this year. All3Media International is on board as global partner and will handle international distribution rights throughout the rest of the world.

The five true crime titles include The Honeymoon Murder: Who Killed Anni Dewani? which explores the death of Anni Dewani, the bride who didn’t survive her honeymoon, and A Killer’s Confession that reveals how detectives were forced into an evil game of cat and mouse with killer Christopher Halliwell. Also featured are Hunting The Yorkshire Ripper (pictured) which uncovers how police tracked down a hoaxer who allowed a serial killer to continue his murderous spree, and The London Railway Murders, which delves into the story of two childhood friends who became killers and the fierce group of women who brought them to justice. Finally, #FindBecky (working title) unravels the murder of Becky Watts, a case that takes toxic family dynamics to its most extreme. Adam Hopkins, Head of Factual at Story Films, commented: “These cases all captured national and international attention, now we’re honoured to be able to tell the full stories, filming with the families and friends who were left devastated by these shocking crimes, as well as the investigative and legal teams who set out in pursuit of justice. We have a brilliant team producing these documentaries, expertly crafting programmes that follow the compelling twists and turns in the quest for truth, and we’re excited that our fantastic global partners at All3Media International will be launching the titles around the world.”

Rachel Job, SVP Unscripted at All3Media International, added: “We’re delighted to partner with the brilliant team at Prime Video UK to bring this compelling true crime documentary package to screens. Story Films are renowned for delivering powerful and captivating storytelling that resonates with global audiences, and this new slate is no exception. With exclusive access to those closest to the cases, rich archival material, and revelatory new evidence, each documentary will delve deep into crimes where nothing is as it seems — skilfully unravelling twist-filled stories designed to captivate both UK and international viewers.”