Prime Video UK acquires True Crime package from Story Films
June 30, 2025
The five true crime titles include The Honeymoon Murder: Who Killed Anni Dewani? which explores the death of Anni Dewani, the bride who didn’t survive her honeymoon, and A Killer’s Confession that reveals how detectives were forced into an evil game of cat and mouse with killer Christopher Halliwell. Also featured are Hunting The Yorkshire Ripper (pictured) which uncovers how police tracked down a hoaxer who allowed a serial killer to continue his murderous spree, and The London Railway Murders, which delves into the story of two childhood friends who became killers and the fierce group of women who brought them to justice. Finally, #FindBecky (working title) unravels the murder of Becky Watts, a case that takes toxic family dynamics to its most extreme.
Adam Hopkins, Head of Factual at Story Films, commented: “These cases all captured national and international attention, now we’re honoured to be able to tell the full stories, filming with the families and friends who were left devastated by these shocking crimes, as well as the investigative and legal teams who set out in pursuit of justice. We have a brilliant team producing these documentaries, expertly crafting programmes that follow the compelling twists and turns in the quest for truth, and we’re excited that our fantastic global partners at All3Media International will be launching the titles around the world.”