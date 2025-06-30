EchoStar avoids Chapter 11

For example, the FCC is pushing EchoStar over what it claims is under-performance of the operator’s roll-out of its 5G cellular Boost Mobile obligations. President Trump has vocally urged the FCC to reach an “amicable” agreement with EchoStar according to an EchoStar filing on June 27th.

EchoStar said in an 8K filing that the FCC review was “harming EchoStar’s ongoing deployment and threaten its viability as a wireless provider as well as endanger the video and broadband satellite services upon which millions of consumers rely”. The filing also stated that at least one major debt interest payment will be made, which eased other investors worries over Ergen’s threats to go for a Chapter 11 reconstruction.

Indeed, EchoStar is currently embroiled in what one observer described as hinging on executing a razor-thin balancing act between debt management, spectrum utilisation, and regulatory compliance.

Bloomberg says that the company had halted $326 million in bond coupon payments in May 2025 amid an ongoing investigation by the FCC into its wireless and satellite spectrum rights. EchoStar claims the FCC’s actions have significantly hindered its operational flexibility, prompting a need to conserve cash resources.

The company has about $25 billion of long-term debt and $4.3 billion in cash on its balance sheet, according to the Bloomberg report, which adds that Ergen’s request has so far been met with resistance from creditors. Ergen has made no secret that one of his many options is to go for a Chapter 11 restructuring, which would inevitability impact the debt obligations.

EchoStar’s financials reveal both vulnerability and resilience. Despite a net loss of $202.7 million in Q1 2025, the company’s liquidity improved dramatically, with $4.3 billion in cash as of December 2024—up from $1.8 billion in 2023. This cash cushion, combined with $689 million in non-cash gains from 2024 debt exchanges, has bought time. Yet, total debt remains staggering, having risen to $29.53 billion by early 2025 from $19.72 billion in 2023.

A reprieve on some of its debt obligations would remove one pressure from Egren’s problems within his intray. EchoStar clearly isn’t out of the woods yet. It elected not to make interest payments of about $114 million of interest payment that are due tomorrow (July 1st), triggering another 30-day grace period on the loans.

Not helping is a Class Action initiated on June 25th from a group of disgruntled shareholders. While these legal actions frequently end quietly this one is alleging concerns “whether EchoStar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices”.

Nevertheless, the June 27th news that $500 million of interest payments were being settled and thus seemingly removing the threat from Ergen of going Chapter 11 sent EchoStar’s (SATS) share price soaring 13 per cent.