Barb invites tenders for third phase of API

Barb, the audience measurement specialist, has issued an invitation to tender (ITT) for the third phase of its API (application programming interface) development. Barb is seeking experienced partners to deliver “a quicker, more capable API, which offers built-in metrics (such as reach, frequency and TVRs), while anticipating future industry needs”.

Caroline Baxter, Barb’s Chief Operating Officer, commented: “This ITT is an exciting opportunity to deliver an upgraded API that offers faster, more consistent and future-ready access to our independent audience data, for the benefit of the wider UK media and advertising industry.”

API 3.0 will sit alongside, and pull data from, the Barb Data Hub when it launches later this year.

Barb launched its first API iteration in January 2023 to give its clients more flexibility in how they access viewing data and to enable them to integrate it into their own tools and systems. The API is free to access for Barb underwriters and clients with a full licence.

The current invitation to tender is available to potential suppliers, with a deadline of July 11th to submit an intention to bid.