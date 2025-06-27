World Rugby and Samsung have partnered to launch the RugbyPass TV FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. Available in in the UK immediately, and launching soon in the US this collaboration is the latest development in scaling up the global digital footprint of Rugby Pass as it looks to grow rugby’s audience share in key markets.

The partnership marks the first time RugbyPass TV content will be available on a FAST service. The channel offers a curated mix of live international action, feature programming and classic matches.

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, commented: “With the US and UK representing two of rugby’s most important and promising markets, this exciting collaboration with Samsung TV Plus is a major milestone in our journey to grow the game globally. Through RugbyPass TV FAST, we’re bringing the excitement, diversity, and global appeal of the game to more fans, in more homes, than ever before.”

Head of Samsung TV Plus EMEA, Gus Grimaldi, added: “RugbyPass TV is a global leader in rugby content, and we’re thrilled to bring their first-ever FAST channel to Samsung TV Plus users in the UK. This launch not only enhances our sports offering but introduces a beloved sport to new fans by removing the paywall.”